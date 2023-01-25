Hindenburg's point blank charges against Gautam Adani, explained in 10 points4 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:30 PM IST
The investment research firm in its report said that Adani Group has engaged in a 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.'
Hindenburg Research, investment research firm published a report on Adani Group, headed by Gautam Adani, on Wednesday said that it is presenting evidence that the Group has engaged in a 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.'
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×