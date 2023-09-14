Hindi Diwas 2023: Why it is celebrated? What are the languages spoken in India?1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 07:45 AM IST
India celebrates National Hindi Diwas on 14 September to promote and preserve the Hindi language.
Hindi Diwas 2023: Indians on 14 September celebrate National 'Hindi Diwas'. On this day in 1949, the Hindi language was adopted as one of the official languages of the Republic of India. Written in the Devanagari script, the Constitution of India accepted Hindi language as the official language of India on 14 September 1949. And, on 14 September 1953, India celebrated the first Hindi day (Hindi Diwas). About 425 million people speak Hindi as their first language and about 120 million people speak Hindi as their second language.