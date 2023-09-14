Every year 14 September is marked as Hindi Diwas, a day to celebrate the significance of the language, versality and its originality. Hindi is considered as official language according to the constitution of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is believed that around 425 million people from all over the world speak Hindi as their first language and 120 million people speak it as their second language. Despite of various regional languages, Hindi is the most spoken language all over the world.

There is a reason behind celebrating and cherishing the very existence of this language. Mahatma Gandhi termed this as language of the people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the wishes from Prime Minister- Narendra Modi, Home Minister- Amit Shah and Uttarakhand CM- Pushkar Singh Dhami has tweeted on Hindi Diwas.

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India has tweeted- “I wish that Hindi language will continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill." He stated the importance of Hindi in empowering the country with national unity and harmony among the citizens. It is an emotion which connects the whole country together despite of various cultural and regional differences.

Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India while extending his wishes on Hindi Diwas has tweeted- “ India has promoted the use of Hindi language in the United nation. The third 'Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan' will be organised in Pune this year by Rajbhasha Vibhag." He stated that Rajbhasha Vibhag initiated a new Memory- based- translation tool 2.0 to extend the use of Hindi language. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand also delivered his warm wishes tweeting that 'Hindi' is not just a language that binds the entire country of India together but is an expression of emotions. On this occasion, let us pledge to spread awareness for the promotion of mother tongue Hindi, a symbol of patriotism, culture and prosperity.