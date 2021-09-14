Hindi GECs look to tap fresh themes in post-covid world

“The viewership of these long-running shows is not yet back to the pre pandemic days and the reason for this could be the shift to other online options like OTT, YouTube and other popular growing content platforms," Vishal Shah, managing partner at GroupM-owned media agency MediaCom said. For example, Kumkum Bhagya which used to deliver 2.22 TVR during pre-pandemic, has dropped to 1.23 in July 2021. “The pandemic has strengthened and accelerated the path for digital. However, TV continues to be the primary big screen of the Indian household. One big challenge that TV will continue to face is attract and retain the kids and youth of today who are getting hooked on to online as a medium. These will be key decision makers and part of key wallet shares for many categories tomorrow and hence it is imperative to connect with them," Shah added.

