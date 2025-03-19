Hindi imposition row heats up: Shops in Puducherry should display names in Tamil, says CM N Rangasamy

Escalating the language war, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has said his government would issue orders to all shops and establishments, directing them to display their names in Tamil.

The move comes in response to a plea filed by independent member G Nehru alias Kuppusamy, in the Legislative Assembly.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Assembly, Nehru emphasised that there should be no leniency in the matter and urged the government to issue circulars with strict directions to honour the Tamil language.

Advertisement

"Strict instructions will be issued through the circular, ensuring that shop owners display Tamil versions of their establishment names on signboards," said Chief Minister Rangasamy.

The Puducherry government had also decided that all invitations for government department functions should include a Tamil version, the CM also commented.

"This is out of love and respect for the Tamil language," he added.

Three-language policy The directive by the Puducherry government comes amid ongoing language disputes in the southern states.

In February, upping the ante against alleged Hindi imposition by the Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had said the state will not allow the forcing of the language on it and vowed to protect Tamil and its culture.

Advertisement

"Will oppose Hindi imposition. Hindi is the mask, Sanskrit is the hidden face," he had said in a letter to party workers.

The governments of the southern states have been alleging Hindi imposition by the Centre through the three-language formula as part of the National Education Policy (NEP), a charge denied by the Union government.

Last week, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed Tamil as a 'sweet' language, saying it is one of the assets of the country and the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi always ensured that every Indian language gets its due respect, Vaishnaw had said.

Vaishnaw said: "Tamil is a very very sweet language. All I know is three words -- Vanakkam, Eppadi Irukeenga (How are you) and Nandri (Thanks)."