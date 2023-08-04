‘Communicate before Uttar Pradesh tribunal in Hindi, regardless of origin,’ says Supreme Court1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Witnesses in Uttar Pradesh tribunal expected to communicate in Hindi, regardless of their origin, says Supreme Court.
Witnesses who are produced before the Uttar Pradesh tribunal are expected to communicate/ depose in Hindi irrespective of where they come from, the Supreme Court observed.
According to a report by Bar&Bench, single-judge Justice Dipankar Datta said Hindi is the national language, and therefore witnesses in UP court are expected to communicate in Hindi.
Consequently, Datta dismissed a plea seeking transfer of a motor accident case pending in Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Farukkanad in UP to MACT Darjeeling in West Bengal.
The petitioner, who was the owner of the offending vehicle, moved that court urging the transfer of proceedings from Farukabd to Darjeeling as all the witnesses in the case are from Siliguri (in Bengal).
Rejecting the contention, the Court said, "n a country as diverse as India, it is no doubt true that people speak different languages. There are at least 22 (twenty-two) official languages. However, Hindi being the national language, it is expected of the witnesses who would be produced by the petitioner before the MACT, Fatehgarh, UP to communicate and convey their version in Hindi."
Justice Datta himself is from West Bengal.
Datta also rejected the ground raised by the petitioner that since the accident had taken place at Siliguri, it would be expedient for the MACT Darjeeling to decide the claim petition.
