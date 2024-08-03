Hindu outfit workers offer ‘Gangajal’ at Taj Mahal, arrested; video goes viral

  • The arrested accused claimed that they offered holy water considering Taj Mahal as ‘Tejo Mahalay’.

Livemint
Updated3 Aug 2024, 04:17 PM IST
One of the arrested accused, who entered the Taj Mahal premises after purchasing a ticket as tourists, was be seen pouring water from a plastic bottle on a closed staircase. (Video grab)
One of the arrested accused, who entered the Taj Mahal premises after purchasing a ticket as tourists, was be seen pouring water from a plastic bottle on a closed staircase. (Video grab)

Two people, who claimed to be associated with the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, were arrested for offering 'Gangajal' (Holy water) at Taj Mahal in Agra on the occasion of Sawan month.

A video of the incident, which took place on Saturday, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vinesh and Shyam from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, said police.

Also Read | Delhi HC directs ASI to probe Hindu Sena plea on ‘wrong facts’ about Taj Mahal

The accused who are in Tajganj Police custody, claimed that they offered holy water in plastic bottles considering Taj Mahal as ‘Tejo Mahalay’, a Shiv temple, reported Hindustan Times.

In a viral video, one of the accused, who entered the monument's premises after purchasing a ticket as a tourist, can be seen pouring water from a plastic bottle on a closed staircase.

The staircase leads to the basement of the Taj Mahal, which houses the original graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal.

Also Read | Son builds Taj Mahal-inspired memorial house for dead mother

They argued that the Taj Mahal is not a monument but a Shiva temple and the holy water was poured onto a sticker displaying Om, reported IANS quoting police.

Agra city deputy commissioner of police Suraj Rai said that necessary action is being taken against these two youths by registering a case at the police station Tajganj on the written complaint given by CISF.

"CISF which looks after the security of the Taj Mahal, informed the local police station Tajganj that two youths who had come inside the Taj Mahal for tourism were seen throwing water from a Bisleri bottle in the Taj Mahal premises and on that information, CISF took these two youths into custody," said Rai.

On July 29, a member of a right-wing group carrying kanwar on her shoulders tried to enter the Taj Mahal to offer 'Gangajal', with the group claiming that the monument was a Lord Shiva temple called 'Tejo Mahalaya'. However, she was stopped by the policemen of 'Taj Suraksha' deployed at the barrier of the west gate of the Taj Mahal.

She further claimed that Lord Shiva came in her dreams and asked her to offer the 'Gangajal' at the monument.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 04:17 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaHindu outfit workers offer ‘Gangajal’ at Taj Mahal, arrested; video goes viral

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue