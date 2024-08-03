Hindu outfit workers offer ‘Gangajal’ at Taj Mahal, arrested; video goes viral

Two people, who claimed to be associated with the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, were arrested for offering 'Gangajal' (Holy water) at Taj Mahal in Agra on the occasion of Sawan month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video of the incident, which took place on Saturday, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vinesh and Shyam from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, said police.

The accused who are in Tajganj Police custody, claimed that they offered holy water in plastic bottles considering Taj Mahal as ‘Tejo Mahalay’, a Shiv temple, reported Hindustan Times.

In a viral video, one of the accused, who entered the monument's premises after purchasing a ticket as a tourist, can be seen pouring water from a plastic bottle on a closed staircase.

The staircase leads to the basement of the Taj Mahal, which houses the original graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal.

They argued that the Taj Mahal is not a monument but a Shiva temple and the holy water was poured onto a sticker displaying Om, reported IANS quoting police.

Agra city deputy commissioner of police Suraj Rai said that necessary action is being taken against these two youths by registering a case at the police station Tajganj on the written complaint given by CISF.

"CISF which looks after the security of the Taj Mahal, informed the local police station Tajganj that two youths who had come inside the Taj Mahal for tourism were seen throwing water from a Bisleri bottle in the Taj Mahal premises and on that information, CISF took these two youths into custody," said Rai.

On July 29, a member of a right-wing group carrying kanwar on her shoulders tried to enter the Taj Mahal to offer 'Gangajal', with the group claiming that the monument was a Lord Shiva temple called 'Tejo Mahalaya'. However, she was stopped by the policemen of 'Taj Suraksha' deployed at the barrier of the west gate of the Taj Mahal.