‘Will cut you into pieces’: Hindu seer in Jammu receives threats from terrorists over support to RSS and PM Modi-Report

  • In the video call, the terrorists warned Maharaj, 'We are close to you,' adding threats to 'cut him into pieces due to his support that endorses RSS ideology and PM Modi’s vision in Jammu and Kashmir.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 06:15 PM IST
A Hindu seer from Jammu, Sahil Ji Maharaj, reportedly received a threatening video call from suspected terrorists warning of severe consequences for his support of RSS ideology and Prime Minister Modi.
A Hindu seer from Jammu, Sahil Ji Maharaj, received a threatening video call from terrorists who warned of grave consequences for his support of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology and his backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence in the region, according to a news report on Saturday citing officials.

In the video call, the terrorists warned Maharaj, “We are close to you,” adding threats to “cut him into pieces” due to his activities that endorse RSS ideology and PM Modi’s vision in Jammu and Kashmir, as per News18 report.

Further details regarding the threats are still forthcoming.

