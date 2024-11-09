Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Will cut you into pieces’: Hindu seer in Jammu receives threats from terrorists over support to RSS and PM Modi-Report

‘Will cut you into pieces’: Hindu seer in Jammu receives threats from terrorists over support to RSS and PM Modi-Report

Livemint

  • In the video call, the terrorists warned Maharaj, 'We are close to you,' adding threats to 'cut him into pieces due to his support that endorses RSS ideology and PM Modi’s vision in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Hindu seer from Jammu, Sahil Ji Maharaj, reportedly received a threatening video call from suspected terrorists warning of severe consequences for his support of RSS ideology and Prime Minister Modi.

A Hindu seer from Jammu, Sahil Ji Maharaj, received a threatening video call from terrorists who warned of grave consequences for his support of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology and his backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence in the region, according to a news report on Saturday citing officials.

In the video call, the terrorists warned Maharaj, “We are close to you," adding threats to “cut him into pieces" due to his activities that endorse RSS ideology and PM Modi’s vision in Jammu and Kashmir, as per News18 report.

Further details regarding the threats are still forthcoming.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.