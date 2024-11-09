A Hindu seer from Jammu, Sahil Ji Maharaj, received a threatening video call from terrorists who warned of grave consequences for his support of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology and his backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence in the region, according to a news report on Saturday citing officials.

In the video call, the terrorists warned Maharaj, “We are close to you," adding threats to “cut him into pieces" due to his activities that endorse RSS ideology and PM Modi’s vision in Jammu and Kashmir, as per News18 report.