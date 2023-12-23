Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India, pro-Khalistan graffiti in US

A Hindu temple has been vandalized with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti on its exterior walls in Newark, California, United States. Newark Police has assured a thorough investigation into the incident, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!