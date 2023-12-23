Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India, pro-Khalistan graffiti in US
A Hindu temple has been vandalised with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti on its exterior walls in Newark, California, United States.
A Hindu temple has been vandalized with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti on its exterior walls in Newark, California, United States. Newark Police has assured a thorough investigation into the incident, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message