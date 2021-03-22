OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Hinduja family launch global wealth-advisory firm Beryllus Capital

Hinduja family launch global wealth-advisory firm Beryllus Capital

A file photo of Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman of Mumbai-based Hinduja Group (Photo: Bloomberg)
A file photo of Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman of Mumbai-based Hinduja Group (Photo: Bloomberg)
 1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2021, 08:28 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Beryllus Capital is a venture between the Hinduja’s conglomerate and Focus Financial and will provide investment management, investment banking and real estate advisory
  • It will have offices in London, Geneva and Singapore and the co-founders include Amit Kotha, a former managing director in London for enterprise strategic clients at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hinduja family is partnering with New York-based Focus Financial Partners Inc. to launch a multifamily office that will serve other members of the world’s ultra-wealthy.

Beryllus Capital is a venture between the Hinduja’s conglomerate and Focus Financial and will provide investment management, investment banking and real estate advisory, according to a statement Monday. It will have offices in London, Geneva and Singapore and the co-founders include Amit Kotha, a former managing director in London for enterprise strategic clients at Royal Bank of Canada.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

“This is an important strategic alliance," Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman of Mumbai-based Hinduja Group, said in the statement. “Beryllus Capital will address the bespoke needs of ultra-high-net-worth families on a global scale."

The bulk of the Hinduja’s fortune derives from Hinduja Group, which has investments in finance, media and health care in almost 40 countries, according to its website. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index values the wealth of the family at about $18 billion.

There are more than 10,000 family offices globally, according to accounting firm EY, including those of Alphabet Inc.’s Eric Schmidt and British inventor James Dyson. The vast majority, though, oversee less than $1 billion, often making it more attractive to take a multifamily approach, where they can more easily pool ideas and capital for investments.

“Our strength lies in the long-standing connections that our founding partners have with some of the most influential families in the world," Kotha said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout