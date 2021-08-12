G.P. HINDUJA , OLD WAR OFFICE BUILDING , LONDON HOTEL : One of India’s oldest business and trading conglomerates, the Hinduja group, plans to develop luxury homes and hotels across the world—a marked departure from its traditional focus on banks and automobiles. The group is readying for the launch of a 125-room ultra-luxury London hotel and residence project in what was once the historic Old War Office building. In an interview, G.P. Hinduja, co-chairman of Hinduja group, shared his vision for the new business.

Edited excerpts:

How did the idea of developing the Old War Office into a luxury hotel and residence property come about?

We did not get in it only to make money but to create a lasting legacy. We wanted to bring a brand like Raffles Hotels and Resorts, which did not exist in London, and we hope to make it one of our finest and most memorable projects so far. We have taken the best of the designers, best of the architects, best contractors. We have not been looking economically at the project cost at all, and, instead, our only focus has been to ensure that it becomes a unique trophy project, which will be remembered for its opulence as well as thoughtfulness.

The group is already well-known around the world. So why this quest for a legacy?

It has been made with the idea that it becomes a destination for anyone visiting London. The Hinduja group was founded by our father 107 years ago, and it now has 12 verticals with 179,000 employees in about 50 countries. We have always liked to do creative and challenging things, and we felt that this project could be converted into a unique property, could be among the top three or five hotel properties in the world, and also a fitting tribute to the illustrious journey of the Hinduja group’s achievements spanning so many decades.

How is India placed in Hinduja group’s expansion plans into hospitality?

We have a huge land bank in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. In Mumbai, we have one of the best land parcels near the airport, where we are trying to develop a world knowledge centre. We are already looking for heritage buildings, and we are in discussions. We have shortlisted two or three more projects, and they are in the due-diligence stage. And now that we have this experience with us, we are continuously looking into heritage buildings where now we have the expertise of restoring them.

How much investment has the group earmarked for more such projects ?

We acquired the War Office for £350 million and, with further investments, the total cost is now at about £1.2 billion. However, we never expected the residential property market to rise the way it has since we invested, and it is now up by over 70% to 80%; and everyone wants to come in from all over the world. As far as hospitality plans are concerned, we already have a large investment in JW Marriott Juhu Mumbai. The reason we bought into the Old War Office was the idea that a historical and listed graded building can be converted into something which creates a legacy for Hindujas who have been living here for over 40 years.

