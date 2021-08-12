Hindujas set sights on luxury projects

We did not get in it only to make money but to create a lasting legacy. We wanted to bring a brand like Raffles Hotels and Resorts, which did not exist in London, and we hope to make it one of our finest and most memorable projects so far. We have taken the best of the designers, best of the architects, best contractors. We have not been looking economically at the project cost at all, and, instead, our only focus has been to ensure that it becomes a unique trophy project, which will be remembered for its opulence as well as thoughtfulness.