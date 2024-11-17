Hindus in Jamia Millia Islamia face ‘acid attack, rape threats’ for resisting conversion efforts: Report

Jamia Millia Islamia University faces allegations of discrimination against non-Muslims and coercive conversions, as reported by NGO Call for Justice. The university claims past administrations mishandled issues but aims for inclusivity under current leadership.

Updated17 Nov 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Jamia Millia Islamia Faces Allegations of Discrimination Against Non-Muslims
Jamia Millia Islamia Faces Allegations of Discrimination Against Non-Muslims

Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) has been alleged of wrongful discrimination of non-Muslims and coercive religious conversions, a report by the NGO "Call for Justice" notes. It also points to a pattern of bias at the university.

Reacting to the allegations, the university claimed that past administrations may have mishandled such issues, the current leadership is committed to fostering an inclusive environment.

What the report said?

The report details instances of discrimination against non-Muslim students and faculty. They testified about widespread bias and prejudice rooted in religious identity that had affected the campus life

For example, an Assistant Professor faced taunts and insults from Muslim colleagues. In another instance, a non-Muslim faculty member from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community was denied basic amenities like office furniture

Then, an assistant controller of examinations was openly mocked for occupying a senior administrative position despite being a non-Muslim

The report highlights harassment of tribal students and faculty, forcing many to leave the university.

ZEE News claims, citing the report, that Hindu students, professors, and staff faced threats of acid attacks and rape for resisting conversion efforts. It claims that Hindu students were deliberately failed in exams to pressure them into converting. These actions were reportedly carried out by some Muslim faculty members and students.

What did the University say?

Jamia Millia Islamia University responded to the allegations with a statement reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity and condemning any form of discrimination. The university admitted that previous administrations might have mishandled similar issues but emphasized that, under Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif’s leadership, efforts are underway to create a fair and inclusive environment.

The administration pointed to initiatives aimed at empowering marginalized groups, including appointing non-Muslim SC community members to significant roles

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaHindus in Jamia Millia Islamia face ‘acid attack, rape threats’ for resisting conversion efforts: Report

