NEW DELHI: State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday signed a ₹2,400 crore contract with defence public sector unit Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for development and supply of 20 types of systems for LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas Mk1A program.

The five-year contract, spanning from 2023 to 2028, would give a major boost to indigenization programs and is the “biggest ever order that HAL has placed on any Indian company boosting ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign," a statement from HAL said

The pact involves the supply of critical avionics, Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), flight control computers and night flying LRUs, the statement said.

“LCA Tejas programme is an excellent example of synergies between Indian Defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and BEL. The current order for development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot-in-the-arm for Make in India activity. HAL stands committed to indigenous products," R Madhavan, chairman and managing director (CMD) of HAL, was quoted as saying by the statement.

“We are pleased to receive this order from HAL for the prestigious LCA Tejas program and look forward to continuing strong partnership and joint success with HAL," Anandi Ramalingam, CMD, BEL was quoted as saying.

The order for supply of these systems for 83 Tejas Mk1A fighter fleet will be executed by two units of BEL at Bengaluru and Panchkula.

All the contracted items will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready-to-board condition.

Deliveries under 83 Tejas Mk1A order to the Indian Air Force will commence from 2023-24.

The home-grown fighter is slated to be equipped with indigenous flight control computers, air data computers which would also be supplied by BEL under this contract.

These systems have been designed and developed by various labs of DRDO and Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.