Hindustan Aeronautics signs 2,400 cr deal with BEL for LCA fighters

“LCA Tejas programme is an excellent example of synergies between Indian Defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and BEL. The current order for development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot-in-the-arm for Make in India activity. HAL stands committed to indigenous products," R Madhavan, chairman and managing director (CMD) of HAL, was quoted as saying by the statement.