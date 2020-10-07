Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages rolls out permanent work-from-home option

NEW DELHI : Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, the company-owned bottling partner for beverage major Coca-Cola in India, on Wednesday said it has introduced a permanent work-from-home option for its employees.

The policy will let employees opt for a permanent work-from-home option in the post-pandemic period, as long as their roles do not require them to be physically present at the work location, in this case, sales or at a factory. To be sure, HCCB operates 15 factories in the country where it manufactures, packages and sells beverage brands such as Thums Up, Sprite, Coca-Cola, Limca, Fanta, among other beverages.

"This policy is led by empathy and flexibility, ensuring employees and their dependents to feel safe and be at ease, regardless of their work location. The idea is to provide a seamless experience that is meaningful both for the company as well as the employees," Indrajeet Sengupta, chief human resources officer, HCCB, said in a statement to the press. “The unique feature of the policy is that it has been co-created by our colleagues who we feel know their problems the best. The situation is evolving and hence we remain open and flexible to any modifications that the policy may need," he said.

Several companies are now turning to a permanent work from home feature given the pandemic has made remote work more favourable among some employers as well as employees.

Moreover, HCCB has also started delivering ergonomically designed chairs from its office to the eligible employees, working out of its headquarters in Bengaluru, to their homes, on request.

HCCB will also provide monetary support for employees to install UPS for power back-up including monthly wi-fi expenses, the company said in its statement. Employees can also avail of monetary support to purchase tables, headphones, lamps, webcam, external microphone, even a coffee mug or flower arrangement, it added in its statement. To deal with physical and emotional challenges, the company has provisioned for telemedicine facility and wellness counselling through the organization 1To1 HELP.

