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Hindustan Petroleum hikes price of premium petrol by ₹2/litre, says report— Check details

HPCL hikes price of premium petrol by 2/litre — Check details

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated20 Mar 2026, 03:17 PM IST
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Hindustan Petroleum has hiked price of its premium petrol by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 per litre on 20 March, as per reports.
Hindustan Petroleum has hiked price of its premium petrol by ₹2 per litre on 20 March, as per reports.(Hindustan Times / File Photo )
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Fuel price hike: Price of premium petrol in India has been hiked by 2.35 per litre from 20 March, according to an ANI report today. Oil marketing company (OMC) have however kept price of normal fuel unchanged, it added.

"Prices of Bharat Petroleum’s Speed, Hindustan Petroleum’s Power, and Indian Oil’s XP95 have been increased by 2.09– 2.35/litre, according to ANI.

(This is breaking story, more updates to come…)

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Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More

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