Hindustan Power Exchange crosses 2.5 billion units in power trading

Hindustan Power Exchange crosses 2.5 billion units in power trading1 min read . 03:38 PM IST
The exchange recently concluded monthly long-duration contracts of 453.7 MU which will be delivered in the months of March and April
The exchange recently concluded monthly long-duration contracts of 453.7 MU which will be delivered in the months of March and April
New Delhi: Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX) on Monday said it has reached the milestone of 2.5 billion units of power traded within eight months of its launch.
New Delhi: Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX) on Monday said it has reached the milestone of 2.5 billion units of power traded within eight months of its launch.
“HPX was able to cross this landmark with a rapid increase in trade volume across Contingency, Weekly, Monthly, and Long Duration Contracts (LDC) segments. The exchange recently concluded monthly long-duration contracts of 453.7 MU which will be delivered in the months of March and April 23 and is a part of the above volume," an HPX statement said.
“HPX was able to cross this landmark with a rapid increase in trade volume across Contingency, Weekly, Monthly, and Long Duration Contracts (LDC) segments. The exchange recently concluded monthly long-duration contracts of 453.7 MU which will be delivered in the months of March and April 23 and is a part of the above volume," an HPX statement said.
HPX, promoted by PTC India, BSE and ICICI Bank, has reached the milestone of one billion units of power traded within six months of its launch, it stated.
HPX, promoted by PTC India, BSE and ICICI Bank, has reached the milestone of one billion units of power traded within six months of its launch, it stated.
The total settlement registered on its platform was ₹3,182 crore, it claimed.
The total settlement registered on its platform was ₹3,182 crore, it claimed.
HPX raced to 2.5 BU within a short span of 67 days with a daily average volume of approx 18 MU, post crossing the historic landmark of 1 BU, which happened within six months of its launch.
HPX raced to 2.5 BU within a short span of 67 days with a daily average volume of approx 18 MU, post crossing the historic landmark of 1 BU, which happened within six months of its launch.
Since the launch, more than 25+ E-RA tenders have been launched on HPX in just three weeks with the successful execution of 7 e-RAs, and more are in line to be executed.
Since the launch, more than 25+ E-RA tenders have been launched on HPX in just three weeks with the successful execution of 7 e-RAs, and more are in line to be executed.
With roughly 500 market participants now onboard HPX, the exchange has covered almost all the major players across the country and is looking well prepared for increased market presence in the coming months.
With roughly 500 market participants now onboard HPX, the exchange has covered almost all the major players across the country and is looking well prepared for increased market presence in the coming months.
Backed by the latest technology and a series of innovative features, the fastest power exchange of India promises to offer speed, transparency, and better price discovery in the execution of trades.
Backed by the latest technology and a series of innovative features, the fastest power exchange of India promises to offer speed, transparency, and better price discovery in the execution of trades.
In the contingency segment, HPX has garnered market share of 30 % on average in the last two months, which went up to 55% on certain days. Since inception, the market share of HPX stands at approx 20% in these segments.
In the contingency segment, HPX has garnered market share of 30 % on average in the last two months, which went up to 55% on certain days. Since inception, the market share of HPX stands at approx 20% in these segments.