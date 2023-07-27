Hindustan Power Exchange gets CERC nod for high price contracts in three key markets1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:55 PM IST
The move comes as a part of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s efforts to enhance market dynamics, deepen the market, and provide more opportunities for members to manage their risk and optimize their energy portfolios.
New Delhi: Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX) on Thursday said it has received power regulator CERC’s approval to introduce high price electricity contracts in three key markets.
