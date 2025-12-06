HTLS 2025: Drive to return ₹78,000 crore unclaimed money to citizens underway, 500 camps set, says PM Modi

Hailing 2025 as a ‘year of reforms,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the government has set up special camps in at least 500 districts across the nation to trace and return around Rs78,000 crore of money which lays unclaimed in banks.

The Prime Minister made the remark while addressing Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2025 in New Delhi.

“Today, in the country's banks, ₹78,000 crore of our citizens own money is lying unclaimed. We don't know who this money belongs to, it is just there. Insurance companies have Rs14,000 crore, Dividend has ₹9,000 crore. And all this money is unclaimed.. there's no owner,” said PM Modi.

He began his address by highlighting the theme of this year's Summit – “Transforming Tomorrow” – which captures the spirit of innovation, resilience, and reinvention defining our era.

The Prime Minister also lauded India's GDP growth as a ‘strong macroeconomic symbol' during his address, and paid a tribute to BR Ambedkar, on the occasion of his death anniversary.

India model for high growth and low inflation PM Modi said that India has turned into a model for high growth and low inflation. He further lauded the GDP growth as a strong macroeconomic symbol – describing it as what he called a figure that “conveys that India is rising as a key growth driver of the global economy today.”

India's GDP grew 8.2% year-on-year in July-September, beating expectations, driven by strong consumer spending and manufacturing, even as global trade uncertainties lingered. The nominal GDP witnessed a growth rate of 8.7% in Q2FY26. Meanwhile, for the half year, real GDP registered an 8% growth rate in H1 (April-September) FY26, as compared to the growth rate of 6.1% in H1 FY25.

Reforms in space sector, ‘2025 a year of reforms’ The Prime Minister further highlighted that the government has given the platform for advanced space reforms. He added that this year was a “year of reforms.”

PM Modi said that a quarter of the 21st century has already gone by, a period marked by global upheavals — from pandemics and wars to major technological disruptions, and the world today is gripped by uncertainty and constant change – yet, amid this volatility – India stands apart, charting its own path with growing strength and confidence.

Highlighting a ‘nation first’ policy, the Prime Minister hailed Make in India initiatives, and ,mentioned that India is growing at a “constant pace” in any given sector.

Smaller cities hub of MSMEs Highlighting the series of developments and growth that India has seen, PM Modi said that even smaller cities across the nation have now become hubs of MSMEs.

“Today our villages, and smaller cities are also getting the latest technological advancements. Smaller cities have now become hubs of MSMEs. Farmers in villagers are now connecting to a global hub,” said Modi.