Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 that a customs cleanup was her next big assignment for India.

The FM was in a conversation with editor-in-chief at Hindustan Times, R Sukumar, at the 23rd edition of the HTLS, where she answered what's coming next for India.

FM interview: Concerned about budget, says FM on freebies Speaking about freebies during election promises, Sitharaman said, “Some states borrow, high cost loans, to dole out freebies. We are talking to state ministries on how they can restructure loans to manage.”

She said that she was concerned about the fact that the budget of these states will not be able to afford the freebies, adding that the Centre was speaking with them about any help on restricting debt.

FM interview: Sitharaman lists hurdles govt has overcome Speaking at the HTLS 2025, the FM listed out the challenges the government has overcome have overcome as a country over the years

Growth after Covid

Impact of wars like on foodgrains and more as “we have had trouble with our borders”

Spending on the one year of election

Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir banks as well as the region's Restoration economy after the pahalgam attack. Customs cleanup coming soon, says FM Speaking at the HTLS 2025 ahead of Budget 2026, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that an overhaul of customs sale is on the cards. “'Customs is my next big cleaning up assignment,” she said ahead of the Budget.

