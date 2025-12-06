Want to explore mediation as game-changer, says CJI Surya Kant at HTLS 2025 — ‘I want to send a clear message that...’

He said, "Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant is speaking at 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Saturday, December 6. The CJI said, "I just want to send a very clear and strong message that the Supreme Court is also meant for the common man.”

CJI Surya Kant also shed light on “structural vulnerability” in the judiciary and said “litigation is a long way process.” He said his aim is to prioritise certain litigation and “explore the mediation”.

“I really need to explore the mediation as one of the powerful game changer.” And as you know that from last almost one year and particularly last six months, I have launched that 'Mediation for the Nation Mission'," CJI Surya Kant said.

Why CJI Surya Kant backs 'mediation' The Chief Justice of India said on Saturday that ‘mediation’ is cost effective. “Mediation, as compared to other alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, is is very, very cost effective,” he said.

The CJI added, “This second landmark in it is that mediation creates win-win situation for both parties.” He said, “This is one real rare tool of adjudication where both parties leave the courtroom or the mediation centre with smiling face.”

The other aspect of 'mediation," the CJI said, is that “it brings social harmony. It keep in text the social fabric and it speaks in the common man language, that's most important thing.”