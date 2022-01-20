OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : Hindustan Times is set to host India’s biggest online school quiz on 23 January for grades 1 to 12. The quiz, aptly named ClassAct, will culminate with the grand finale on Republic Day 2022 at 3 pm. Registration for the quiz is free with Amazon vouchers worth 1.25 lakh being up for grabs. All participants will receive a certificate of participation from HT. The quiz will broadly be divided into two categories—the junior category, comprising students of grades 1 to 5 and the senior category, comprising students of grades 6 to 12.

