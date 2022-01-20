Hindustan Times to host India’s biggest school quiz on 23 January

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The quiz, aptly named ClassAct, will culminate with the grand finale on Republic Day 2022 at 3 pm.
Registration for the quiz is free with Amazon vouchers worth ₹1.25 lakh being up for grabs
NEW DELHI :
Hindustan Times is set to host India’s biggest online school quiz on 23 January for grades 1 to 12. The quiz, aptly named ClassAct, will culminate with the grand finale on Republic Day 2022 at 3 pm. Registration for the quiz is free with Amazon vouchers worth ₹1.25 lakh being up for grabs. All participants will receive a certificate of participation from HT. The quiz will broadly be divided into two categories—the junior category, comprising students of grades 1 to 5 and the senior category, comprising students of grades 6 to 12.
