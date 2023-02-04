Hindustan Times triumphs in M.Ad Quiz, hosted by Derek O'Brien

Hindustan Times triumphs in M.Ad Quiz, hosted by Derek O'Brien1 min read . 11:07 AM IST
Hindustan Times was represented by Meghashyam Shirodkar and Avinash Mudaliar.
On February 3, Hindustan Times won the M.Ad Quiz, a well-attended event put on by The Advertising Club. M.Ad Quiz made a comeback in a new avatar after a 10-year absence.
Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien was the quizmaster of the competition, specifically organised for the advertising, media and market sector. O'Brien, who belongs to the family that popularised quiz in India, put individuals from the media, advertising and marketing industries to the test in terms of their abilities and knowledge.
There were two participants per team, and the top six teams had the opportunity to compete on stage for the trophy. Hindustan Times was represented by Meghashyam Shirodkar, Content Head of HT School, and Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and co-founder of HT Media Labs. Leo Burnett and McCann, two advertising agencies, were left in the dust as the HT team dominated the quiz.
“There is a lot more to The Ad Club than organising the most pre-eminent Awards of the country. We also conduct events like D-CODE, VICE & VERSA, and the M.Ad Quiz which are high on interactive experience and high-octane live fun. Participation in M.Ad Quiz merits skill, curiosity, and the fun of contesting," Dr. Bhaskar Das, Chairman - M.Ad Quiz Committee said before the event.
