'Hindutva influencer' Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to 14-day judicial custody in CJP protester's father assault case

A Delhi court on Monday sent self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to 14 days’ judicial custody in a case related to the alleged assault on the father of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protester, according to LiveLaw.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler passed the order after Bhardwaj was produced before the court following the expiry of his one-day police custody. He will now be produced before the court on September 21, the outlet reported.

Bhardwaj was detained in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr last week, hours after the CJP staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station demanding his arrest over the alleged assault.

Bhardwaj is accused of attacking Nishu Azad’s father, Sanjay Azad, during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in July. After the alleged attack, Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a 'Kattar Hindu (hardline Hindu)', admitted to 'cracking the skull' of Sanjay in a podcast and bragged about escaping jail.

Viral video In the video, Bhardwaj is heard speaking about his attack on Kumar.

"I cracked the skull of Nishu's father. Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches. The man was being taken away in an ambulance in serious condition. His daughter was standing outside the police station and saying that she would die by suicide if her father didn't get justice. But I was not even jailed. The world should know this. I was out and about through the night," Bhardwaj is heard saying in the video.

SC/ST Act, intimidation provisions added Provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation have been added to the FIR against Bhardwaj over the alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar.

Delhi Police had earlier said that Sanjay Kumar’s injuries were "simple" in nature and were caused by a steel bracelet. Bhardwaj later claimed in a podcast that he had acted in self-defence.

Fresh FIR over alleged online threats In a separate development on Friday, police registered a fresh FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint by the minor activist. The complaint alleged online threats and harassment.

Police also reportedly invoked BNS Sections 351(3), 78 (stalking) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The student had earlier alleged that she received rape threats, verbal abuse and morphed images after speaking out against the alleged assault on her father and filing a police complaint.

Chandrashekhar Azad meets police The developments came after CJP representatives, accompanied by Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad, met police officials at the Parliament Street police station and sought action against Bhardwaj.