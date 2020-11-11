Hiring activities in hospitality, travel industry improve in October: Naukri.com

As per the report, hiring activity in the hospitality and travel industry saw a sequential recovery of 33% in October as compared to September, 2020

Hiring activity in the hospitality and travel industry, which saw a decline during the pandemic phase, has seen an improvement in October 2020 over the last month, stated a report by Naukri.com on Wednesday.

Hiring activity in the hospitality and travel industry, which saw a decline during the pandemic phase, has seen an improvement in October 2020 over the last month, stated a report by Naukri.com on Wednesday.

As per the report, hiring activity in the hospitality and travel industry saw a sequential recovery of 33% in October as compared to September, 2020.

As per the report, hiring activity in the hospitality and travel industry saw a sequential recovery of 33% in October as compared to September, 2020. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Further, the demand for professionals in the ticketing/travel/airlines and hospitality sectors saw an incline of 35% and 28% respectively in October 2020 versus last month, the report stated.

It stated that relaxations in lockdown from June onwards are reflected in the month on month (m-o-m) recovery, which went through a slight dip in July, but maintained an overall upward trend.

However, full recovery is still far from sight, as the sector post-COVID-19 period is down by 61% as compared to the pre-COVID period (February 2020).

Stating that companies like Oyo, Travel Triangle, Club Mahindra, Sodexo and Frankfinn Aviation are seeking candidates, the report added that the top roles, for which candidates are being sought are sales/business development manager, front officer/guest relationship manager, travel agent, ground staff and accountant.

The report said Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata contributed 50% of the jobs in these sectors, apart from roles in cities like Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.