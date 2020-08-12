Subscribe
Home >News >India >Hiring activities increased by 5% last month: Naukri.com survey
Hiring across experience levels also grew by an average of 5% in July’20 as compared to June.

Hiring activities increased by 5% last month: Naukri.com survey

1 min read . 01:10 PM IST Staff Writer

  • On a year-on-year basis, hiring was down by 47% in July but increased marginally by 5% when compared with June 2020
  • From a city perspective, there is sequential growth in hiring across key metro cities

With the re-opening of critical industries, hiring activities have reported a slight recovery last month as compared to June 2020, according to a new survey by Naukri.com.

“July’20 marks marginal recovery in month-on-month hiring activities. Industries such as Recruitment /Employment, Media/Entertainment and Construction/Engineering bounce back with positive signs in hiring M-O-M as lockdown restrictions are eased further," Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said.

While the year-on-year hiring is still impacted leading to a decline of 47% in July, it is interesting to see emerging cities leading the way in job market recovery versus metros which are declining by more than 50%, he said.

Given the intensity of COVID cases in metros and intermittent lockdown in a few places, hiring activity in metros declined more than the national average (-50% vs -47%). Metro cities such as Chennai (-55%), Mumbai (-54%) and Bangalore (-54%) led the decline in hiring.

Smaller cities such as Chandigarh (-28%), Jaipur (-25%) and Kochi (-33%) were least impacted. Recruitment across the board declined at varied experience levels with the entry-level experience bands witnessing the sharpest decline of 51%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated