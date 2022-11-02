Hiring activity remained flat in October against last year as the month was mostly marked by Diwali festivities and long weekends, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index. However, when compared with last year’s festive window in November, hiring activity showing an upward trajectory.

The Insurance sector in India continued to witness an increase in demand for professionals across experience bands in October. The sector registered a significant 93% year-on-year growth in the month.

Other sectors that continued to show upward hiring trends are BFSI (+40%), oil (+34%), travel and hospitality (+24%), real estate (+20%), and auto (+19%).

Hiring in the IT sector slowed , withessing a drop of 18% from last year. Apart from IT, other sectors that recorded a notable decline in hiring sentiments include telecom (-19%) and healthccare (-13%).

Naukri JobSpeak Index clocked 2455 in Oct’22, however showing an upward trajectory when compared with last year’s festive window in Nov’21 where the Index recorded 2173, pointing to sustained hiring, even during a busy festive month.

While Kolkata (+15%) and Mumbai (+8%) continued to grow in hiring activity in Oct’22, Delhi stayed flat with respect to hiring activity vs Oct last year. With IT sector showing a decline, the metros of Bangalore (-16%), Hyderabad (-12%), and Pune (-11%) showed a decline in hiring activity.

Amongst non-metros, most key cities exhibited growth in hiring activity, as Jaipur (+8%), Kochi (+5%), Vadodara (+4%), and Coimbatore (+3%) all saw an uptick in demand for white collared professionals.

While demand across experience professionals stayed neutral in Oct’22, senior professionals with over 13 years of experience saw an uptick in demand growing by (+6%) over last year.

At the same time, demand for freshers stayed flat while the demand for mid-level professionals (4-12 years) declined by -4%.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, said, “The temporary deceleration in hiring activity was expected given the festive season, however when you compare the data with last year’s festive window (Nov’21), the Index is a healthy 13% ahead which is reassuring. It is also interesting to note that most key industries maintained hiring expansion during this month which it likely to only get stronger as year-end approaches."