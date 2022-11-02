Hiring activity flat in October; insurance sector continues to rule: Report1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 12:38 PM IST
The Insurance sector in India continued to witness an increase in demand for professionals across experience bands in October
The Insurance sector in India continued to witness an increase in demand for professionals across experience bands in October
Hiring activity remained flat in October against last year as the month was mostly marked by Diwali festivities and long weekends, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index. However, when compared with last year’s festive window in November, hiring activity showing an upward trajectory.