The Naukri JobSpeak index recorded a 26% year-on-year growth in November on the back of increased demand in retail sector, festive hype, and the opening up of educational institutes. 

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month-on-month.

The festival season marked a comeback for the retail sector, which showed a 47% y-o-y growth in November. Another sector which benefited in the season was hospitality/travel (58%). As schools gradually reopen across the country, the education sector (54%) saw a resultant uptick in hiring.

Hiring activity in November has also grown in major job creation sectors – banking/financial services (30%) and IT-software (50%), as compared to November of last year. While the telecom/ISP (91%) industry continued to grow, the index reported a muted growth in medical/ healthcare (3%) and FMCG (6%) sectors.

Continuous growth of the IT-software and BFSI sectors have enabled metro cities to outperform their tier-2 counterparts in the annual growth charts. The average annual growth recorded in metro cities was 39% whereas non-metros grew at a slower pace of 16%. Hyderabad (47%), Pune (47%) and Bengaluru (49%) recorded the highest growth in November this year. Among the non-metros, Ahmedabad (61%) witnessed maximum growth in November this year followed by Coimbatore (28%).

“Being two of the worst impacted sectors of the pandemic, the hospitality/travel and retail industry have stood out in their recovery. Riding the festive wave in the past few months, these sectors have grown by 63% and 56% annually from September to November 2021," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com.

