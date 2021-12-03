Hiring activity in India grows 26% in November: Naukri JobSpeak

Continuous growth of the IT-software and BFSI sectors have enabled metro cities to outperform their tier-2 counterparts in the annual growth charts. The average annual growth recorded in metro cities was 39% whereas non-metros grew at a slower pace of 16%. Hyderabad (47%), Pune (47%) and Bengaluru (49%) recorded the highest growth in November this year. Among the non-metros, Ahmedabad (61%) witnessed maximum growth in November this year followed by Coimbatore (28%).