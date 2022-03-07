There was an overall 31 per cent increase in hiring activity as multiple sectors recorded strong growth as compared to the previous year, according to Naukri's JobSpeak Index. The pickup in hiring activity has been attributed to a major decline in Covid cases across the country.

Around 3,074 jobs were posted on the Naukri platform in February 2022 vs 2,356 during the same period last year, the index showed, recording a rise in sentiment and confidence. "With sectors like Auto/Auto Ancillary showing recovery after a long time, and other major organised sectors sustaining growth, one can say that both sentiment and confidence are strong among the jobseekers," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.

Also read: SBI recruitment 2022: SBI announces several job vacancies, apply for posts till March 31. Check details here

Of all the sectors, the insurance sector saw the highest hiring activity growth at 74 per cent in February as compared to the same month in 2021. This was followed by retail at 64 per cent increase in hiring activity. The auto industry, facing a sluggish period for a long time now, recorded 12 per cent growth over the same period last year.

Other sectors that recorded consistent hiring growth included IT-software/software services (41 per cent), banking/financial services (35 per cent), pharma (34 per cent), hospitality (41 per cent) and telecom (23 per cent). Medical/healthcare (7 per cent) and FMCG (4 per cent) sectors showed marginal growth in hiring activity compared with the year-ago period, it added.

As per the Naukri JobSpeak monthly index, which gauges the hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com, said Kolkata saw a maximum 56 per cent y-o-y increase in hiring activity, followed by Bengaluru (49 per cent), Mumbai (45 per cent), Chennai (45 per cent), Hyderabad (43 per cent), Pune (41 per cent) and Delhi (30 per cent).

Among non-metros, Coimbatore recorded a 57 per cent increase in hiring activity, followed by Ahmedabad (32 per cent) and Kochi (16 per cent).

With PTI inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.