BENGALURU: The year 2022 has been off to a flying start, with a hiring spree across industries, according to Naukri JobSpeak index, which recorded 41% year-on-year growth in January. The index was at 2716 last month versus 1925 in January 2021. The upswing in hiring activity was observed in multiple sectors with IT-software, retail, and telecom leading the charts.

Hiring sentiment reflected a resilience amid the third wave at the beginning of 2022 as the corporate world geared up for growth. Outpacing 2021, hiring saw strong growth signs in major sectors. Apart from key sectors, others that observed an uptick in hiring trend compared with last year were pharma (29%), medical/healthcare (10%), oil and gas/power (8%), insurance (8%), FMCG (7%), and manufacturing (2%). However, the trend was flat in the auto/auto ancillary segment.

The upswing in hiring in IT-software and BFSI sectors have enabled metros to outperform their tier-2 counterparts in the year-on-year growth charts. IT hubs of India--Bengaluru (79%), Hyderabad (66%), and Pune (63%)--recorded the highest growth in January this year. Other such as Mumbai (58%), Chennai (54%), Kolkata (41%), and Delhi/NCR (35%) also witnessed a spike in the hiring trajectory.

Among non-metros, Ahmedabad (50%) witnessed the highest growth in January followed by Coimbatore (43%), Kochi (27%), Vadodara (12%) and Jaipur (8%).

Hiring across all experience bands was positive in January when compared with the year-ago period with demand for senior professionals in the 8-12 years (48%) experience bracket receiving maximum traction.

“2022 has started on a resilient note with hiring sentiment improving across all sectors and cities, despite the third wave. While we saw spurts of growth during the year 2021, the first month of this year has kicked off with a bang as industries across India are gearing up for growth and getting past the previous year," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com.

