BENGALURU: Hiring activity is picking up pace and the information technology (IT) sector is leading the pack, as businesses bounce back from pandemic-led disruptions. According to Naukri.com’s Hiring Outlook survey, 51% of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organisations. The appetite for hiring is up, as 32% recruiters confirmed they would be hiring for new jobs.

Given the digital push, IT roles remain the most in demand, with 50% of recruiters indicating strong hiring in this segment. Roles in marketing and business development are also gaining traction with almost 38% recruiters expressing intent to hire for these roles. Recruiters expect to hire the most in the experience bracket of 3-5 years, according to the survey.

Only 5% recruiters indicated that hiring was on hold compared to 11% in a similar survey conducted in September last year.

Over the past one year, job security has faced risks across multiple sectors given the economic fallout of the pandemic. “However, layoffs are becoming a thing of the past, with just 1% recruiters indicating layoffs in their organization compared to 36% in the earlier survey," Naukri said.

Almost 40% of recruiters expect hiring to go back to pre-pandemic levels in the next three months, in contrast to the sentiment in an earlier survey where only 20% recruiters expected hiring to return to normalcy within three months.

“Hiring outlook showcases an upbeat sentiment amongst the recruiters and consultants. In fact, employers are also positive about extending increments to their employees. This is a strong indicator that businesses are moving towards actioning their growth plans and not just survival or business continuity strategies. With digitization being the key priority across companies, it is encouraging to see the IT sector lead hiring in the coming months," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com.

The survey revealed that 27% recruiters plan to roll out increments greater than 15% in their respective organisations, while the average increment size is 5-10%, as per 35% of recruiters.

One-third recruiters expect attrition to be in the range of 10-20%, while another 7% foresee attrition levels greater than 20%. The bulk of this is expected from employees with 1-5 years of experience. Given a surge in demand, IT roles can also witness attrition.

Campus hiring is also showing a slow but steady improvement as one-third recruiters give a green signal to their hiring plans versus a 24% in the September survey.

