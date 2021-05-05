Hiring activity saw a 15% sequential decline in April: Naukri JobSpeak

BENGALURU : As India is experiencing the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, the overall hiring activity saw a 15% decline in April 2021 compared with March, according to Naukri JobSpeak, the monthly index that records hiring activity based on job listings on Naukri.com.

However, given the absence of a strict nationwide lockdown, the current impact on the job market is less severe than what the country had witnessed in April last year, Naukri said.

The increased requirement for healthcare and life insurance has had lesser impact on hiring in sectors such as insurance (-5%), pharma/biotech (-9%), and medical/healthcare (-10%) in April compared with March.

The IT-software sector, which remained shielded and drove robust hiring over the past few months, declined 12%, less than the national average sequentially. Other sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, or FMCG, (-15%) and telecom (-15%) declined in line with the overall hiring trend.

The retail sector, which grew in March, experienced sharp decline of 33% in April due to restricted operating hours or closure owing to lockdowns in many parts of the country. Sectors such as hospitality and travel (-36%), banking/finance (-26%) and teaching/education (-24%) remained highly impacted in hiring activity in April compared with March.

The jobs market across metro and non-metro cities saw a downfall, barring Kolkata, which remained flat. The aggressive surge of cases in Maharashtra directly impacted hiring trends in Mumbai, which saw a sequential decline of 20% in April. While Delhi-NCR (-18%) was also impacted sequentially, Bengaluru (-10%), Chennai (-10%) and Hyderabad (-4%) were less impacted in April compared with March.

“The disruption caused by the second wave of covid-19 has impacted hiring activity, leading to a 15% sequential decline in April 2021. However, the current impact on the job market is less severe than what we saw in April 2020 where the Naukri JobSpeak index declined by 51% month-on-month," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com.

