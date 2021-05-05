Hiring activity saw a 15% sequential decline in April: Naukri JobSpeak

“The disruption caused by the second wave of covid-19 has impacted hiring activity, leading to a 15% sequential decline in April 2021. However, the current impact on the job market is less severe than what we saw in April 2020 where the Naukri JobSpeak index declined by 51% month-on-month," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com.

