Hiring by corporate India grew 14% during Q3 2021: Michael Page

“The current quarter has seen a 14% increase in hiring. But looking at the larger picture, we are seeing an increase by over 50% growth in job closures as compared to last year. The mega boost is the result of the post pandemic surge where hiring decisions are being made at a faster pace as there's a portion of backlog hiring that needs to be made up for. This began in the February to March of 2021, when hiring became a lot more aggressive and has only increased quarter on quarter from January to September 2021," said Nicolas Dumoulin, managing director, Michael Page India.