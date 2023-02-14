Hiring demand for entry level sees 7% decline; leadership role sees 16% drop: Report
- As per the report, India saw deceleration in hiring activity marking a dip of 2 percent in January 2023 from January 2022.
The demand for entry level jobs has seen a decline of 7 percent while that of the leadership roles, a drop of 16 percent has been reported, according to Foundit (formerly Monster) Insights Tracker for January 2023. Foundit Insights Tracker (fit) is a comprehensive monthly analysis of job posting activity online across recruitment platforms.
