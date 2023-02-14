The demand for entry level jobs has seen a decline of 7 percent while that of the leadership roles, a drop of 16 percent has been reported, according to Foundit (formerly Monster) Insights Tracker for January 2023. Foundit Insights Tracker (fit) is a comprehensive monthly analysis of job posting activity online across recruitment platforms.

As per the report, India saw deceleration in hiring activity marking a dip of 2 percent in January 2023 from January 2022.

As per the report, demand for entry-level job seekers with experience of 0-3 year saw a diminished demand of 7 percent. Not just this, the hiring for Intermediate level roles with an experience of 4-6 years also saw a decline of 7 percent.

Also Read: Not Delhi, Mumbai, but this Indian city tops when it comes to hiring: Report

Speaking of Mid-senior level roles with an experience of 7-10 years witnessed decrease of 10 percent. Although a significant jump was registered in December 2022. The hiring in December was recorded at 238 while in January 2023, the mid-senior hiring was 219.

The hiring for senior level roles with 11-15 years of experience also declined by 6 percent. The hiring gradually decreased to 116 in January 2023 from 122 in December.

The highest fall in hiring was seen in leadership roles with experience of 16 plus years with a 17 percent drop. The hiring in January 2023 was recorded at 170 while that in December 2022 it was 199. The hiring trend use to be between 200-210 from January 2022-November 2022, but gradually it declined.

Speaking of Industries, Retail was the top most industry and saw over 19 percent growth in the hiring activity on Year on Year (YoY) basis. Second was dominated by Travel and Tourism which saw over 15 percent remarkable annual growth with major demand in operations with focus on increased revenue generation through digitalization and personalization. Year-on-year growth momentum in Advertising, MR, PR also saw over 15 percent growth, the report showed.

In retail, Kochi witnessed the strongest annual growth of 35 percent while Baroda, Ahmedabad and Delhi/NCR saw growth of 18 percent, 16 percent and 14 percent respectively. In terms of Tourism, Kochi reported maximum increase in job postings with 47 percent growth followed by Chandigarh with 29 percent growth and Chennai with 25 percent on YoY basis. In Advertising/ MR/ PR, Delhi/NCR noted 57 percent, Chennai saw 51 percent growth and Bangalore marked 16 percent growth over the last year. Speaking of hiring in terms of places, Ahmedabad emerged as the city in India with the most active hiring activity being done.