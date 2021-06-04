Bengaluru: With digital transformation accelerating across sectors amid the pandemic, the IT-software industry recorded a robust 14% growth in hiring in May versus April, according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report. This has resulted in tech hiring touching an all-time high, up 39% in the month compared to May 2019, the pre-covid era.

Major IT hubs like Pune (12%), Bengaluru (9%) and Hyderabad (4%) saw an uptick in hiring activity in May versus April led by tech talent demand. With Maharashtra successfully containing the pandemic, hiring activity grew by 5% sequentially in Mumbai.

IT roles have seen aggressive hiring on Naukri.com from companies such as Adobe, IBM, Accenture, Oracle, Udaan, Flipkart, Meesho, Motorola, SAP and Nike India to name a few.

On the other hand, hiring in Delhi-NCR remained impacted and declined by 11% in May compared to April. As the pandemic hit smaller cities in the second wave, hiring in tier-2 cities such as Jaipur (-19%), Vadodara (-9%), and Coimbatore (-5%) was impacted.

“With the year 2021 seeing a strong wave of hyper-digitization, the IT sector continues to drive hiring, recording a robust 14% sequential growth in May 2021," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com.

Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website. The objective of Naukri JobSpeak is to measure hiring activity in various industries, cities, functional areas and experience levels.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.