Amidst the pandemic gloom, the Indian IT service sector has been spreading some cheer, with robust demand for jobs like software developer, DevOps, cloud, and data engineer, which witnessed 12-16% growth in May, a study has revealed. However, other profiles like sales, marketing, site engineering, human resources, finance, and project manager witnessed flat demand as per the report by SCIKEY Market Network.

Besides, hiring across other sectors have also declined like retail and banking in May due to the second wave of coronavirus.

There was a 2% decline in the overall number of new job posts in May on the SCIKEY Market Network, a job site, including in sectors like banking with a dip of 12%, retail 16% and FMCG 12%, while there was a growth of 5% in the insurance sector.

The data also indicated that hiring for mid-level executives with 8-12 years of experience and leadership roles (more than 16 years of experience) grew by 5% and 2%, respectively. But hiring for entry-level professionals (0-3 years experience) declined by 4%.

"It's been a rough patch for most sectors since the lockdowns took place. Although, tech companies have gained good momentum on hiring. Due to the shift to remote work and the surge in demand for certain online services, tech has been immune to the lockdowns to some extent," SCIKEY co-founder Karunjit Kumar Dhir said.

The increase in tech hiring indicates that such roles remain the most in-demand due to increased competition and demand for new digital technology-led projects during the pandemic, he noted.

"This is a positive indicator that businesses are moving towards getting their growth plans into action and not just survival or business continuity strategies.

The data has been collected using SCIKEY's job portal and the market research conducted by SCIKEY Market Network based on over 10,000 job postings across India.

