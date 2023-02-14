Hiring trends 2023: These top 5 job roles to be in huge demand this year. Check details
- Non-Tech/IT jobs that will be in huge demand in 2023
Among the key hiring trends - Digital Marketing Strategist, Business Analyst, Content Managers, Wealth Management Expert, and Market Research Analyst would be among the top five non-tech/IT jobs that will be in huge demand in the year 2023, as per Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME).
