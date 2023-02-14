Among the key hiring trends - Digital Marketing Strategist, Business Analyst, Content Managers, Wealth Management Expert, and Market Research Analyst would be among the top five non-tech/IT jobs that will be in huge demand in the year 2023, as per Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME).

Digital Marketing Strategist

“With growing digitization and internet penetration, there is a paradigm shift and hence, digital marketing strategists are in huge demand. There has been a 23% increase in such roles in the last couple of years. They are responsible for helping with the implementation of marketing strategies for digital media," said Garisa.

Business Analyst

A Business Analyst helps organizations make well-informed decisions basis data-driven insights and optimize performance. The demand for such roles has grown exponentially over the last couple of years. Further, the job market for business analytics is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% by 2026 and so is demand for such roles, as foundit analysis.

Content Managers

“Content Manager is the most in-demand role these days. Earlier, the role of content manager was limited to creating and managing compelling content to gain traction on the website, but today the familiarity with technology and design tools makes the job role more relevant. Copywriting, blog writing, technical writing, video curation, graphics, SEO, and much more are covered under this umbrella. There has been an 8% increase in such roles since last year and it is expected to grow at the same rate this year."

Wealth Management Expert

Investment banking helps organizations manage their funds and identify the associated risks. A wealth management expert helps organizations plan and manage funds for their projects. They act as an advisor in mergers and acquisitions too. Wealth management experts marked an annual growth of 11% in 2022, as per foundit data.

Market Research Analyst

“Their primary focus is gathering and analyzing qualitative and quantitative data basis surveys, interviews, and focus groups. Nowadays, social media analytics is also considered under this umbrella. Market research is becoming the key to conquer in every business and is gaining a lot of traction. The rapid rise in the number of market research firms in India and delivering high-quality reports has created a demand for researchers and analysts in the industry," added Garisa.