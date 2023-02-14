“Content Manager is the most in-demand role these days. Earlier, the role of content manager was limited to creating and managing compelling content to gain traction on the website, but today the familiarity with technology and design tools makes the job role more relevant. Copywriting, blog writing, technical writing, video curation, graphics, SEO, and much more are covered under this umbrella. There has been an 8% increase in such roles since last year and it is expected to grow at the same rate this year."