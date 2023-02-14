Hiring trends across sectors: Retail leads, IT sector jobs fell 22% YoY
- The IT sector including Hardware, Software saw a 22% drop in hiring
Hiring activity in the retail space in January witnessed 19 per cent year-on-year growth whereas sectors including IT, Media & Entertainment, home appliances reported a slowdown, according to Foundit (formerly Monster) Insights Tracker (fit) for January 2023 report.
