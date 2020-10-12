India's Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday conveyed his condolences to the family members of ambulance driver Aarif Khan from Delhi, who passed away due to coronavirus on 10 October 1, following months of selfless and unrelenting service during the pandemic.

The Vice President in a tweet said that the deceased's service symbolises the core of Indian philosophy of 'share and care' and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

"My condolences to the bereaved family members of ambulance driver, Aarif Khan of Delhi. He rendered selfless service by ferrying close to 200 bodies of COVID-19 patients for their last rites. It is saddening to learn that he succumbed to the Coronavirus," Vice President Naidu's tweet read.

"His acts of kindness symbolise the core of Indian philosophy of 'share & care'. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he added in a subsequent tweet

.Arif Khan was employed with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal which provides free emergency services in Delhi-NCR region. He had fallen sick in October and succumbed to the disease at the Hindu Rao Hospital in the national capital.

He had carried countless COVID-19 patients to hospitals and had also ferried close to 200 bodies since March when the coronavirus crisis peaked.

While talking to news agency ANI, Jitender Singh Shunty, president of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, said Arif's demise has left a deep void within the organisation.

"Arif Bhai did a remarkably good job. He used to live here in the hospital so that he can remain available for the job. He worked commendably. On October 1, Aarif developed COVID-19 symptoms. He went to the hospital but came back later. On Friday, we again admitted him to Hindu Rao hospital where he died on Saturday at 8 am. We cremated his body. He has left a deep void that can't be fulfilled. He was a true COVID-19 warrior," Shunty said.

The Vice President had himself tested positive for the disease towards September end and has been under home quarantine.

