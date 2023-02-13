Instagram influencer whose layoff reel became famous, Shraddha Jain, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Known as 'Aiyyo Shraddha' on social media, the witty Prime Minister greeted her with an ‘Aiyyo’ on meeting her.

Sharddha Jain, who has 6.88 lakh followers on Instagram, posted on the social media site that she met PM Narendra Modi and that it was one of the most proud moments in life.

"This is really happening!!!!' Sharddha wrote on her Instagram post.

See the Instagram post of the Bengaluru resident here

"Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!' I am not blinking, that's my 'O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!' look. Thank you @narendramodi ji!" she said in her Instagram post.

Jain shared two pictures on the social media site. One features her and PM Modi. the other has a host of other celebrities including Kannada actors Yash and Rishabh Shetty.

In one hour, the photo had received nearly 75,000 likes. Many of them congratulated the content creator for the achievement.

Last month comedian Aiyyo Shraddha took a take on layoffs that have shaken the tech industry. In the extremely viral video, where she played the role of a laid off techie, Shraddha mentioned HRs of tech companies have transgressed from 'diversity and inclusion' to 'adversity and expulsion.'

"From work from home to work from office to work for somebody else and all this after all the employee interaction activities to keep employees happy. For that you need employees'. They should have focused on keeping employees," she said.

In the video the comedian also quipped, "If ChatGPT wants to take away our jobs it will have to get into line, behind geo-politics and pandemic and investors and shareholders. I lost my job because investors of the company were not sure if there investment will become 400x in coming years. How will we go to Mars!,"

"Wow hearlty AIYYO to you sharaddha," said one Instagram user. "You are invited to meet him from Karnataka. That means you are one of the "prominent people" from the state. So proud of your achievement," said another.

Others asked her to make a video about the preparations at her house before meeting the Prime Minister.