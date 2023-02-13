‘His first word to me was..’: When Instagram comedian Aiyyo Shraddha met PM Modi
Shardhdha Jain, who has 6.88 lakh followers on Instagram, posted on the social media site that she met PM Narendra Modi and that it was one of the most proud moments in her life
Instagram influencer whose layoff reel became famous, Shraddha Jain, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Known as 'Aiyyo Shraddha' on social media, the witty Prime Minister greeted her with an ‘Aiyyo’ on meeting her.
