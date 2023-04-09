Historians ‘appalled’ by NCERT trying to make history textbooks ‘one-sided’2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 08:12 AM IST
The historians argued that restricting history education to a narrow perspective could result in the dissemination of fabricated histories, especially those that have communal and caste-based biases.
Historians have expressed dismay over the decision by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to remove certain chapters from history textbooks for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students. The NCERT's move to remove sections on the Mughal Empire from class 12 history books has attracted widespread criticism.
