If you thought that those faces on the learning app, or job search portals were consenting individuals who decided to take up a hypothetical persona to convince you to ‘take up the offer’ or buy the next e-learning product, then you might be wrong.

That face in the advert could just be your friendly neighbourhood historian, who also had no idea that their pictures was being used without their consent.

Historian Manu S Pillai found his face plastered in an advertisement of educational technology company Unacademy for their upcoming product ‘NextLevel’. The blunder gained spotlight when Gaurav Munjal, the founder of Unacademy Group, tweeted an advert with Pillai’s photo on it.

It’s 2022 and if you think you can get away with posting photoshopped photos and stealing other people’s images for ads and campaigns then you’re mistaken. Neither Rohit Sharma did, nor this company will.

Author and historian Manu S Pillai was recently shocked when he found his face plastered on an advertisement published by an online learning platform, Unacademy.

Unacademy Group used his picture, obviously without his consent, to promote their upcoming product ‘NextLevel’. The blunder came to light when Gaurav Munjal, the founder of Unacademy Group, tweeted an advert that had Pillai’s photo on it.

Credentialing is broken. We still rely on random Degrees and Certifications to measure how good someone is for a particular Skill. And LinkedIn feels like a Product from early 2000.



It’s time to change all of this.



NextLevel is launching next week. pic.twitter.com/BOMnMpErkm — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) December 14, 2022

Pillai took to microblogging platform twitter and pointed out that his face is ‘so generic’ that he now has multiple identities. He was talking about the fact that his pictures have been used by several companies without his consent to advertise their products.

"Apparently I am "Sagar Chauhan", senior frontend engineer. Not the first time this is happening. Somewhat miffed that I have such a generic face, it gets lifted for all kinds of random advertisements" Pillai wrote.

Apparently I am "Sagar Chauhan", senior frontend engineer.



Not the first time this is happening. Somewhat miffed that I have such a generic face, it gets lifted for all kinds of random advertisements 😅 https://t.co/mTH2uD4V9b — Manu S Pillai (@UnamPillai) December 14, 2022

According to Pillai's thread of Tweets, this is not the first time this has happened with the historian. Earlier, another e-learning platform used his picture for promotional purposes.

“In the past I have been Mohit Gaur who liked to make free pdfs." Pillai added.

In the past I have been Mohit Gaur who liked to make free pdfs. pic.twitter.com/GskT8WrRlp — Manu S Pillai (@UnamPillai) December 14, 2022

Apparently, he was also ‘Aman Shah’ on Trainman a couple of months ago, as pointed by another twitter user. On being reminded, Pillai wrote, “Ah yes i had an exchange with them and they took it down. Damn annoying. There is also a website somewhere that shows me as a young office goer who got a good salary package etc using some service. Or something along those lines."

You were also Aman Shah on Trainman just a few months ago..now they've changed the face though pic.twitter.com/KeGOPX8vRS — Sindhuja (@sindbadrose) December 14, 2022

Netizens had all sorts of sarcastic and hilarious take on this debacle. One wrote, “I think you should just build this alter ego online- Sagar Chauhan and embark on a few adventures. Mohit Gaur doesn't cut it."

Meanwhile, Mouthshut.com Foundera nd CEO wrote, “I feel for you bro. Really sad to see this happen. As a rule when we build products in our company we try to use a real staff member’s pic with his/her consent Ofcourse.".

Another user wrote, “Its time to write, “How I became the generic face for advertising?" I learnt in 7 years, will teach you in 7 tweets. :P"

Its time to write, “How I became the generic face for advertising? I learnt in 7 years, will teach you in 7 tweets. :P — Ashish Pandita (@apandita_1992) December 14, 2022

A Twitter user also hinted at the symbiotic understanding, albeit not consented for, of the whole situation. They wrote, “They use free photo, and you provide them free advertisement. Neat. (Downloading your photo in background...)