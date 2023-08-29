Historic change in rural India, says Shekhawat

Historic change in rural India, says Shekhawat2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:43 AM IST
Rise in rural sanitation access to 100% is world’s largest behavioural change, says jal shakti minister
India is committed to achieve 100% cleanliness and also the open defecation-free (ODF) status under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reaffirmed in an address at the Mint Sustainability Summit on Wednesday. “As we continue to progress in the direction of transforming cleanliness into a sustainable system, today we are witnessing the biggest change in rural areas in the history of independent India," the minister said in his address, which was delivered on a video link from Bharatpur in Rajasthan.